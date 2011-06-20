Labour wants to give the Army to the EU
The Tories might be rather wet when it comes to the EU, but they are still the least worst of the major parties. Don't believe me? Even they would think twice before handing over our armed forces to the EU, which is exactly what Labour want to do. However insane this policy was probably inevitable as it manages to get a hat-trick of lefty ideological prejudices:
Deficit denial, check.
Dislike of the British armed forces, check.
Selling out to the EU, check.
Policy proposals based on blind ideological prejudice are probably what should be expected from an opposition at this part of the electoral cycle, but this really takes this to a level that shows they really don't care about winning the next election.
